Vijay's Blurred Look In Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master Decoded

After his super successful sports drama Bigil, Ilayathalapathy Vijay has moved on to his next project. The film, being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is currently under production. Ever since the Vijay movie was announced, fans were curious about what kind of role the Kollywood actor would be playing in it. They were also demanding updates about the movie.



To appease the fans of ilayathalapathy Vijay, the makers of Master released Vijay's first look in the movie and may we add the response is mind-blowing? The poster from the movie Master featuring Vijay shows a blurred image of him and left everyone wondering what kind of role he's playing. Vijay's Master poster has piqued the interest of the audience further and now the expectations over the movie has increased further.

Vijay's look in Master is most talked about on social media after the poster went viral. Not just the audience, even director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Vijay were kicked when the Master poster designer Gopi Prasannaa proposed the idea. He says that the blurred image is a reflection of Vijay's character in Master. The image goes on to show that there's something more to the lead actor's character than meets the eye. Besides, he says that audience will get an idea only after they see the look of all the characters in the movie.

The Master makers have several other such creative poster in the pipeline for other characters too. We will share them as soon as they are released. So, stay tuned for all the updates in Kollywood and Vijay's Master.