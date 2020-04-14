Vijay's Master: Meet The Voice Of Malavika Mohanan

Thalapathy Vijay's Master is a hugely awaited movie in Kollywood. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi in a never before seen avatar. The first look of both the hero and the villain released so far have been impressive and also raised the expectations of fans.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame which starred Karti and went on to become a blockbuster hit. The film's theatrical release was set for April 9 but had to be put off due to coronavirus lockdown.

However, the post production works of Master is progressing at a brisk pace despite the lockdown as the makers are planning to release the movie soon after thie phase ends.

Among other actors will be Andrea Jeremiah, Shantanu, Arjun Das and Ramya Subramaniam among others. We already told you that the heroine Malavika Mohanan will be seen in the role of a professor.

Recently, Raveena the most sought-after dubbing artiste (also an actress herself), in Kollywood is believed to have lent her voice to the leading lady Malavika Mohanan who made her debut in a Karthik Subbaraj movie. Raveena has often dubs for TV serials and Ad films too.