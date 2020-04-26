When Anushka Shetty Replaced Bollywood Actress In Simbu Movie

Kollywood actor Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu has been linked to several actresses in the past. He was earlier said to have been dating Hansika and Nayanthara. Now, the latest name doing the rounds is Sneha Ullal. This Kannada beauty was introduced by none other than Salman Khan in the movie Lucky, No time for love. His reason for picking Sneha was simple—her features resembled that of his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai.

However, Sneha not only rubbished the reports as false but also walked out of the Simbu project after she had shot a couple of scenes in the movie. Now, guess who replaced Sneha Ullal in the Simbu movie? Well, it was none other than mana Anushka Shetty.

Anushka needs no introduction and she is one of those who's constantly on the wish list of filmmakers. So the producer's first choice would always be someone reliable, bankable and also someone whose name is a brand itself. So that's the story of Simbu, Sneha and Anushka Triangle. And if you still haven't guessed the nme of the movie, it was titled Vaanam and directed by Krish. The film also starred Prakash Raj, Sonia Agarwal, Santhanam and Saranya.