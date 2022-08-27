Komal Unawnay opens up on struggles of an independent filmmaker

Producer and actor Komal Unawnay who has produced successful films like One Way Ticket a marathi film fully shot in cruise, Rajat Barmecha and Zeishan Quadri starrer Bicycle Boys comes up with pandemic comedy film titled Aanchhi starring Ishtiyak Khan, Sunita Rajwar and Subrat Dutta. Helmed by director Lucky Hansraj, it released on 25th August in theatres. She spills the beans about her pandemic comedy film Aanchhi, challenges of independent filmmakers and upcoming projects like Kamarattoo- Hindi remake of south Indian film and a web series starring TV personality Chandan Prabhakar.

Talking about her recently released film 'Aanchhi', she says, "It's a film which will make you forget your stress and enjoy throughout. All the characters are trying to do something but end up with miscommunications and funny events occur one after another. Aanchhi tells the story of a contract rat killer who gets a new job but mistakes it for something else which ends up changing the course of his life. It starts with a hoax call - when an unknown man looking for a contract killer by mistakenly gets connected to rat contract killer instead."



Sharing her working experience with acting maestros such as Sunita Rajwar, Ishtiyak Khan and Subrat Datta she tells,"Our writer-director has written beautiful characters and to justify them NSD actors where the best choice to give justification. It was a lovely experience as all of them are brilliant actors and have truly put their all energy and honesty in the characters which will tickle your funny bones while watching." Sharing about the challenges as an independent filmmaker she says, "There are so many challenges right from casting to everything.

I really feel that it's high time to welcome such individual producer with big heart so that one can make more film and entertain audiences. No film is big or small - all matters is story of the film. Being from non film background, I always have to fight and struggle to make my place in industry. I am a risk taker and I love my job so I will be continuing to make good films." She continues, "I really feel like actors, music director should welcome individual producer and support the film they are making. We have seen why south films are much successful now cause they give value to talent rather than anything else. Any new director or producer can work with the super star in down south. In Bollywood, it's very rare."

Giving insight on her upcoming projects she says, "There's an untitled web series with Chandan Prabhakar, two feature film and a Hindi remake of a south film in the pipeline."