Koratala Siva Confirms That Kajal Aggarwal Is Not The Part Of Chiranjeevi's Acharya Movie…

It is all known that the grand pre-release event of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya movie was held yesterday in Hyderabad. SS Rajamouli who showed off his prowess through the RRR movie also made his presence at the event as a special guest. It is all known that Kajal Aggarwal is the lead actress of the movie but in yesterday's event neither the makers nor the lead actor spoke about her and even in the trailer, she was not seen. When the media asked about it to the filmmaker, he told that Kajal is now not the part of this movie. He also unveiled the reason behind it!



Koratala Siva told, "After completing the first schedule, I watched the rush and was not convinced. I discussed the same with Megastar garu and he asked me to take the final call. I explained the same to Kajal and she responded with a smile. Kajal's role is completely chopped off from Acharya. Pooja Hegde plays Neelambari, the love interest of Ram Charan and there is no leading lady for Chiranjeevi garu in Acharya".

This statement made all the fans of Kajal Aggarwal go disappointed… Off late, she is blessed with a baby boy and named him 'Neil Kitchlu'. Kajal shared the screen space with both Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. She romanced with Megastar in Khaidi No. 150 movie and with Charan, she shared the screen space in Magadheera movie.

Speaking about Acharya trailer, Ram Charan first tries to protect his people from the hands of antagonists who try to occupy their place Dharmasthali. But then Chiranjeevi enters the scene and takes the place of Ram Charan aka Siddha and stands by the side of the Dharmasthali people. It is said that the plot shows the fight of Acharya and Siddha against the Endowments Department who try to take over temple funds and donations.

Acharya movie is directed by the filmmaker Koratala Shiva and is bankrolled by his son Ram Charan along with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja also holds an extended cameo role 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Acharya movie is all set to release this Summer i.e on 29th April, 2022!