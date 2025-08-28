‘Kotha Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ trailer ignites buzz

The Telugu trailer of Kotha Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has taken social media by storm, fueling massive anticipation for the film’s pan-India release. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun, the film introduces audiences to Kalyani Priyadarshan in a groundbreaking role as Chandra, India’s first superheroine, marking the dawn of a bold cinematic universe inspired by Indian culture, folklore, and mythology.

The trailer is a visual extravaganza, fusing mythological grandeur with modern-day action. It opens with fiery battlefield sequences where Kalyani appears in a never-before-seen fierce avatar, immediately captivating fans. Adding to the intrigue, Naslen K. Gafoor appears as Sunny, complementing Chandra’s arc with youthful energy.

Backed by a strong script from Dominic Arun, with additional screenplay by Santhy Balachandran, the film boasts world-class action. International stunt choreographer Yannick Ben lends his expertise, creating breathtaking fight sequences, while Jakes Bejoy’s pulsating score and Nimish Ravi’s striking visuals elevate the trailer to a genre-defining experience in Telugu cinema.

Set for a pan-India release on August 29, the film will be presented in Telugu by noted producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, ensuring a wide release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With its powerful heroine and myth-meets-modern concept, Kotha Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is shaping up to be a landmark in Indian superhero storytelling.