Koti unveils a feel-good song from ‘Pranayagodari’

In an era where audiences crave new stories and films shot in natural locations, the upcoming rural drama 'Pranayagodari' is set to captivate viewers with its unique concept and picturesque backdrop. Directed by PL Vignesh, this feel-good entertainer stars Sadan, a talent from the renowned comedian Ali's family, and Priyanka Prasad in the lead roles.

Produced by Paramalla Lingaiah under the PLV Creations banner, 'Pranayagodari' is in the final stages of post-production and is being actively promoted. Recently, a feel-good song from the film, "KalaloKalalo…", was launched by the popular music director Koti. This pleasant love beat number, shot amidst the natural beauty of the Godavari region, promises a fresh and captivating visual experience. The song's enchanting scenery, complemented by the attractive costumes of the lead pair and side dancers, adds to its appeal.

Upon launching the song, Koti praised its universal appeal and exceptional quality, stating, “This song from Pranayagodari gives a fresh feel and it appeals to all sections of the audience. The lyrics of the song, the beat, the scenes, and the costumes of the actors were all exceptional. All the best to the entire film unit.”

The film's posters and the newly released song suggest that 'Pranayagodari' will live up to its name by showcasing the natural beauty of the Godavari region and the local lifestyle. The film's feel-good love story is expected to offer a refreshing experience to the audience.

Music for 'Pranayagodari' is composed by Markandeya, with Edara Prasad handling the cinematography. The film's crew includes Jagadish Pilli as Chief Co-Director, TSS Kumar as Designer, and Ganta Srinivas as Assistant Director. The release date for this much-anticipated film will be announced soon, promising an engaging and heartwarming cinematic journey for viewers.