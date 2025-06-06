Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth’s Extended Scenes Now Available on This Platform

Last year, superstar Rajinikanth made a special appearance in the movie Lal Salaam, which was directed by his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, released on February 9, 2024, but despite high expectations, it failed at the box office and received negative reviews.

The movie’s OTT release was delayed for a year due to a missing hard disk that contained important scenes, including about 21 days of action footage featuring Rajinikanth. Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth mentioned that if these scenes had been included, the film’s outcome might have been different.

Now, with the hard disk recovered, Lal Salaam is finally streaming on SunNXT starting June 6, 2025. The OTT version includes an additional 12 minutes of footage featuring Rajinikanth and is currently available in Tamil, with the Telugu version expected soon.







