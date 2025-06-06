Live
- Samsung R&D Institute Noida Ignites India’s Tech Future with 3rd Startup Summit
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara becomes the fastest SUV to clock 3 Lakh sales in its segment
- Wordle June 6 Answer and Hints: Five-Letter Word with “F” and Two Vowels
- Minor Fire Breaks Out at Pistachio House Hotel in Sangareddy, No Casualties Reported
- Veteran Artists Felicitated at Ubuntu’s Women of Worth 2025 Awards in Bengaluru
- Miss Universe AP & TG Finalists Visit HyBiz.TV
- Delhi Government Issues Clear Guidelines for Emergency Tree Removal to Ensure Safety and Sustainability
- Producer Ajay Mysore and Actress Shubhashree Get Engaged; Launch 'Majesty in Love' at Grand Ceremony
- Apple Likely to Launch ‘homeOS’ at WWDC 2025, Hinting at Smart Home Expansion
- Spotify Brings Free Playlists, Podcasts & Audiobooks to United Airlines Flights
Lal Salaam OTT Release: Rajinikanth’s Extended Scenes Now Available on This Platform
Superstar Rajinikanth’s special appearance in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, was delayed due to a lost hard disk containing key scenes
Last year, superstar Rajinikanth made a special appearance in the movie Lal Salaam, which was directed by his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, released on February 9, 2024, but despite high expectations, it failed at the box office and received negative reviews.
The movie’s OTT release was delayed for a year due to a missing hard disk that contained important scenes, including about 21 days of action footage featuring Rajinikanth. Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth mentioned that if these scenes had been included, the film’s outcome might have been different.
Now, with the hard disk recovered, Lal Salaam is finally streaming on SunNXT starting June 6, 2025. The OTT version includes an additional 12 minutes of footage featuring Rajinikanth and is currently available in Tamil, with the Telugu version expected soon.