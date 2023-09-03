Live
Just In
Lawrence opens up on rejecting Sethupathi’s role in ‘Vikram’
Choreographer turned actor-director Raghava Lawrence highly-anticipated horror drama, “Chandramukhi 2,” is gearing up for its release on September 15. Lawrence has been promoting the movie vigourously by interacting with various media houses.
In a latest interview, Lawrence revealed that director Lokesh Kanagaraj had approached him for the role of Santhanam originally portrait by Tamil Star Vijay Sethupathi in Kamal Haasan’s recent blockbuster “Vikram.” Lawrence opens up on the reason for rejecting it. He revealed that he had to turn down the offer as he felt family audiences and kids wouldn’t have appreciated the amount of gore and violence written for Santhanam’s character.
However, Lawrence will be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a soon-to-commence project. The film will have its story and screenplay penned by Lokesh, while his frequent collaborator Rathna Kumar will be directing the movie with Lokesh bankrolling it. The shooting is expected to kick-start next month.