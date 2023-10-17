‘Leo’ will be released in Telugu States as per schedule

Following the restraining orders issued by the City Civil Court in Hyderabad to stop the screening of actor Vijay's much-awaited movie “Leo” on October 19 in Telugu States, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi responded on it stating that the issue is being amicably sorted and the Telugu version will be released in the Telugu States as per schedule.

Speaking to media persons, producer Naga Vamsi, who acquired the distribution rights of 'Leo' in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said optimism that 'Leo' would entertain audiences in theatres this Dasara. "Today at noon, there was a slight miscommunication took place when a person approached the court instead of approaching us. He claimed that the title ‘Leo’ was already registered somewhere in Vijayawada.

We've identified the problem and it is being sorted in an amicable manner. The title has been registered and the film has been censored too. We've mutually agreed to sort out the issue because the person who registered it shouldn't be at a loss and the film should arrive in theatres as per the schedule. So, there will be no further impediment for the release of the Telugu version of Leo," he added.







