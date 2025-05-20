  • Menu
'Lilo & Stitch' trailer releases ahead of May 23

The galaxy’s most lovable troublemaker is crash-landing into theatres this summer! Disney’s highly awaited Lilo & Stitch live-action adventure is set to bring laughter, heart, and a whole lot of chaos to the big screen. Brand-new trailers have just dropped—now available in multiple languages!

From the heart of Hawaii comes a tale of unexpected friendship between a spirited young girl and a rogue alien unlike any other. Lilo & Stitch is a hilarious and heartwarming ride directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

Starring Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha, the film promises to capture the magic of the original with a fresh new twist. Produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with executive producers Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher.

Lilo & Stitch—a wild, warm-hearted adventure for the whole family—releasing in Indian cinemas on May 23, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Watch the trailers here:

Hindi:


Tamil:


Telugu:


