Lipika Singh Darai’s documentary ‘B and S’ to premiere at IFFR 2025

National Award-winning filmmaker Lipika Singh Darai’s latest short documentary, B and S, will have its world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2025. The film has been selected for the ‘Shorts and Mid-Length’ section and will be showcased during the festival from January 30 to February 9, 2025.

The documentary follows the journey of two trans women, Biraja and Saesha, whose friendship blossoms amidst loneliness and societal rejection. Through their bond, the two women find solace, comfort, and a sense of belonging in a world that often marginalizes them.

Speaking about her film’s selection, Lipika Singh Darai shared, “This film was born from a need to explore the tenderness of love, friendship, and cherished connections in times of loss and grief – especially in an increasingly bleak world. I am thrilled that B and S will premiere at IFFR, a festival that champions fearless filmmaking.”

B and S marks the third installment in Darai’s Letters to My Late Grand Aunt series, following previous works Dragonfly (2014) and Snake (2014), as well as Night and Fear (2023). The series combines personal memories with creative exploration, inspired by her childhood summers spent with her grand aunt in her village.

This is Lipika’s second selection at IFFR, after her previous short Night and Fear premiered in 2023. An alumna of FTII, Lipika has received four National Awards, including the Silver Lotus Award for Best Debut Film for A Tree, a Man, a Sea (2013), and the Best Director Award for The Waterfall (2017). She was also named a BAFTA Breakthrough India talent in 2023.















