List Of Top 8 Movies Of Bollywood In 2019
Bidding adieu to 2019 is a hard task… This year gave us a lot of memories and left us joyous with loads and loads of happiness. Coming to the filmy world, 2019 have seen many hits and made it memorable for many actors. A few movies like Kabir Singh, Bharat, Uri, Kesari have left the audience spellbound.
Bollywood always had a long list of failures when compared to 2019. This year, the box office has seen some blockbusters and filled the pockets of producers with millions.
Now let us have a look at the list of movies which stood top with their collections. Ramesh Bala tweeted the list and we present it here for you…
2019 Top 8 Bollywood Movies in #India (Nett)— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 27, 2019
1. #WAR - ₹ 318 Crs
2. #KabirSingh - ₹ 278 Crs
3. #UriTheSurgicalStrike - ₹ 245 Crs
4. #Bharat - ₹ 211 Crs
5. #Housefull4 - ₹ 206 Crs
5. #MissionMangal - ₹ 203 Crs
7. #Kesari - ₹ 154 Crs
8 #TotalDhamaal - ₹ 154 Crs