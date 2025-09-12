Live
Lokah: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection, Kerala Hit, Worldwide Earnings ₹210 Crore
Highlights
Lokah: Chapter 1 earns ₹97.85 Cr India net and ₹114.35 Cr India gross in 14 days. Malayalam shows in Kerala lead collections, worldwide total reaches ₹210.50 Cr.
Lokah: Chapter 1 is doing very well at the box office.
In 14 days, it earned ₹97.85 crore in India (net).
Its India gross is ₹114.35 crore.
Overseas, the film collected ₹96.15 crore.
This brings the worldwide total to ₹210.50 crore.
Most earnings came from Malayalam shows in Kerala.
Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi versions also earned steadily.
The movie is directed by Dominic Arun.
It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen K. Gafoor, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Vijayaraghavan.
Audiences loved the acting, story, and music.
Lokah: Chapter 1 is now one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year.
