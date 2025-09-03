Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Box Office Collection 2025 | India & Worldwide Earnings

Live
Highlights
Check out the latest box office collection of Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra (2025). Know the India net, overseas, and worldwide earnings of this fantasy superhero film.
Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is a fantasy superhero comedy movie helmed by Dominic Arun.
The movie earned about ₹39 crore in India. Most of this came from the Malayalam version. The Tamil and Telugu versions also made some money.
In total, the movie made around ₹45 crore in India and about ₹48 crore overseas. So, the worldwide total is nearly ₹94 crore.
The movie cost around ₹30 crore to make, so it is doing well.
