Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Box Office Collection 2025 | India & Worldwide Earnings

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is a fantasy superhero comedy movie helmed by Dominic Arun.

The movie earned about ₹39 crore in India. Most of this came from the Malayalam version. The Tamil and Telugu versions also made some money.

In total, the movie made around ₹45 crore in India and about ₹48 crore overseas. So, the worldwide total is nearly ₹94 crore.

The movie cost around ₹30 crore to make, so it is doing well.