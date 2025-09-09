Live
- Unbeaten Indian hockey team gears up for Super4s challenge at Women’s Asia Cup
- PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for disaster-hit Himachal
- Is Your Khichdi Too Mushy? Common Mistakes to Avoid for Perfect Texture
- iPhone 17 Colors: Every Rumored Shade for All Models
- Signal Introduces Free and Paid Chat Backups with Strong Privacy Safeguards
- iPhone 17 Leak: Apple’s First Crossbody Strap Could Match New Orange Pro Model
- iPhone 17 Singapore Price: Expected Cost, Pre-Order & Release Date
- Nitish Kumar fulfils promise, increases honorarium of Anganwadi workers ahead of Bihar elections
- Figures favour INDIA Bloc VP candidate, claims Shiv Sena-UBT as election underway
- Apple to unveil next-gen iPhones with new chips, thinner Air model
Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Box Office Collection Day 12 | ₹88 Crore India Net
Highlights
Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra earns ₹88 crore India net in 12 days. Malayalam version leads collections. Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions also perform well. Day 12 collection ₹5.75 crore.
The movie Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is performing well in theatres. In 12 days, it earned about ₹88 crore in India. Many people have already watched it in theatres.
On day 12, it collected ₹5.75 crore. The latest flick minted most of the money from the Malayalam version.
Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions also made money but less.
In some of the cities like Kochi and Trivandrum, theatres are running housefull.
In Hyderabad and Bengaluru,the turnout was not as much
Overall, the movie is a big success. It earned a lot from all over India.
Next Story