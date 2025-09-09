Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Box Office Collection Day 12 | ₹88 Crore India Net

The movie Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is performing well in theatres. In 12 days, it earned about ₹88 crore in India. Many people have already watched it in theatres.

On day 12, it collected ₹5.75 crore. The latest flick minted most of the money from the Malayalam version.

Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions also made money but less.

In some of the cities like Kochi and Trivandrum, theatres are running housefull.

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru,the turnout was not as much

Overall, the movie is a big success. It earned a lot from all over India.