Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13 | India & Worldwide Total

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra did well in 13 days. It got steady audiences, especially for Malayalam and Tamil shows.

13-Day Collections:

India Net: ₹93.5 Cr

India Gross: ₹109.25 Cr

Overseas: ₹94 Cr

Worldwide: ₹203.25 Cr

Day 13 Collections:

India Net: ₹5.1 Cr

Malayalam: ₹4 Cr

Tamil: ₹0.4 Cr

Telugu: ₹0.4 Cr

Hindi: ₹0.3 Cr

Occupancy on Day 13: