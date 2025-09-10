  • Menu
Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13 | India & Worldwide Total

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra collects ₹93.50 Cr in India Net and ₹203.25 Cr worldwide in 13 days. Malayalam occupancy hits 53%, Telugu 19.8%. Check daily collections here.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra did well in 13 days. It got steady audiences, especially for Malayalam and Tamil shows.

13-Day Collections:

  • India Net: ₹93.5 Cr
  • India Gross: ₹109.25 Cr
  • Overseas: ₹94 Cr
  • Worldwide: ₹203.25 Cr

Day 13 Collections:

  • India Net: ₹5.1 Cr
  • Malayalam: ₹4 Cr
  • Tamil: ₹0.4 Cr
  • Telugu: ₹0.4 Cr
  • Hindi: ₹0.3 Cr

Occupancy on Day 13:

  • Malayalam: 53%
  • Telugu: 20%
