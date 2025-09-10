Live
Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13 | India & Worldwide Total
Highlights
Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra collects ₹93.50 Cr in India Net and ₹203.25 Cr worldwide in 13 days. Malayalam occupancy hits 53%, Telugu 19.8%. Check daily collections here.
Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra did well in 13 days. It got steady audiences, especially for Malayalam and Tamil shows.
13-Day Collections:
- India Net: ₹93.5 Cr
- India Gross: ₹109.25 Cr
- Overseas: ₹94 Cr
- Worldwide: ₹203.25 Cr
Day 13 Collections:
- India Net: ₹5.1 Cr
- Malayalam: ₹4 Cr
- Tamil: ₹0.4 Cr
- Telugu: ₹0.4 Cr
- Hindi: ₹0.3 Cr
Occupancy on Day 13:
- Malayalam: 53%
- Telugu: 20%
