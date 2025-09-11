Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 14 | India & Worldwide Earnings

The movie Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has been in theaters for 14 days and is doing well.

India net collection: ₹97.85 Cr

India gross collection: ₹114.35 Cr

Overseas collection: ₹96.15 Cr

Worldwide total: ₹210.50 Cr

On day 14, it earned ₹4.35 Cr in India.

Language Performance:

The Malayalam version is the most popular.

Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions also earned money but less than Malayalam.

Top Cities:

High occupancy: Kochi, Kollam, Chennai

Moderate occupancy: Hyderabad, Mumbai

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen K. Gafoor, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Vijayaraghavan.

It is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Wayfarer Films.

The movie is still attracting audiences, especially in Malayalam-speaking regions, and is considered a steady hit.