  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Lokah OTT Release Update 2025: Dulquer Salmaan Clarifies Rumors

Lokah OTT Release Update 2025: Dulquer Salmaan Clarifies Rumors
x

Lokah OTT Release Update 2025: Dulquer Salmaan Clarifies Rumors

Highlights

Get the latest update on Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release. Producer Dulquer Salmaan confirms no OTT release soon and asks fans to ignore false rumors.

The Malayalam movie Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is a big hit. It came out on August 28 and has made ₹268 crore all over the world.

The film is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as India’s first female superhero.

It has now become the highest-earning Malayalam movie ever, beating Mohanlal’s Empuraan.

Some people said the movie will be on OTT (online) soon. But Dulquer Salmaan said that is not true. He posted on social media asking fans to wait for real updates.

The movie is still doing well in theatres and may cross ₹300 crore soon. The cast also includes Naslen, Tovino Thomas, and Dulquer Salmaan himself.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick