Lokah OTT Release Update 2025: Dulquer Salmaan Clarifies Rumors

The Malayalam movie Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is a big hit. It came out on August 28 and has made ₹268 crore all over the world.

The film is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as India’s first female superhero.

It has now become the highest-earning Malayalam movie ever, beating Mohanlal’s Empuraan.

Some people said the movie will be on OTT (online) soon. But Dulquer Salmaan said that is not true. He posted on social media asking fans to wait for real updates.

The movie is still doing well in theatres and may cross ₹300 crore soon. The cast also includes Naslen, Tovino Thomas, and Dulquer Salmaan himself.