Live
- Technology sovereignty will shape geopolitical power: Jitendra Singh
- Women in Varanasi promote 'I Love Mahadev' tattoos amid rising tensions
- US pharma tariffs a headline risk for Sun Pharma: Report
- SVS Doctors Use Advanced Bronchoscopy to Save 3-Year-Old Boy
- Centre plans to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in 2nd half of 2025-26
- Gram Pradhans shared their transformative journeys with the Chief Minister
- Meaningful House debates key to public trust in democracy: Om Birla
- Trump’s tariff hike won't impact India’s pharma sector due to generic drugs exemption
- Everyone is aware of our position on Kashmir: MEA after Turkey's Erdogan raises issue at UN
- Asia Cup: Harris Rauf fined 30 pc of match fee, Shahibzada Farhan reprimanded by ICC: Report
Lokah OTT Release Update 2025: Dulquer Salmaan Clarifies Rumors
Highlights
Get the latest update on Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release. Producer Dulquer Salmaan confirms no OTT release soon and asks fans to ignore false rumors.
The Malayalam movie Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is a big hit. It came out on August 28 and has made ₹268 crore all over the world.
The film is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan. It stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as India’s first female superhero.
It has now become the highest-earning Malayalam movie ever, beating Mohanlal’s Empuraan.
Some people said the movie will be on OTT (online) soon. But Dulquer Salmaan said that is not true. He posted on social media asking fans to wait for real updates.
The movie is still doing well in theatres and may cross ₹300 crore soon. The cast also includes Naslen, Tovino Thomas, and Dulquer Salmaan himself.
Next Story