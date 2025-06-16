‘LopalikiRaaCheptha’ gears up for grand release on July 5

Small films often create big waves with the right mix of engaging promotions and audience connection—and LopalikiRaaCheptha is one such promising project. Produced by Lakshmi Ganesh and Venkata Rajendra under the Mass Bunk Movies banner, this horror-comedy entertainer is all set to hit theatres worldwide on July 5.

Featuring Konda Venkata Rajendra, Manisha Jashnani, Sushmita Anala, and Sanchiray in lead roles, the film is generating positive buzz. Interestingly, Konda Venkata Rajendra not only plays the lead but also dons multiple hats as the film’s writer, director, and screenwriter.

The promotional content—particularly the songs and posters—has received a warm response. The first song was innovatively launched through a real-life delivery executive, reflecting the film’s storyline where the lead character is a delivery boy.

“The response to our first song was encouraging. We’ve completed the censor formalities and are ready for a grand release on July 5,” said director Konda Venkata Rajendra. “Saregama acquiring the music rights is a big boost. The whole team is proud of the final output, and we believe LopalikiRaaCheptha will entertain and engage audiences. Thank you for the support, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the grand pre-release event.”The film also features Ajay Karthik, Praveen Katari, Ramesh Kaiguri, and Vani Aida in key roles.