‘Love Insurance Kompany’ enters post-production, eyes festival release

Director Vignesh Shivan has officially announced that post-production work has begun on his much-awaited romantic entertainer Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share the update, penning a heartfelt message of gratitude to his team.

In his note, Vignesh praised the cast and crew for their "abundance of passion, love, honesty, and hard work," emphasizing that every day on set came with its share of challenges, but the spirit of collaboration and joy kept them going. “We never forgot to have a smile and enjoy the process,” he wrote.

The director expressed pride in the originality and freshness of the project, stating, “Without compromising even for one frame, we are proud that we have put in our best efforts to make an original, fresh entertaining movie.” He added that post-production had officially begun, with hopes of delivering the film on a festive occasion. “To bring it to you on a festival date to celebrate more with your friends and families,” he hinted.

Love Insurance Kompany, which recently wrapped up filming, features an ensemble cast including S.J. Suryah and Gouri Kishen. The film boasts a top-tier technical team with cinematography by Ravivarman, music by Anirudh, editing by Pradeep Ragav, and action sequences choreographed by Peter Hein.

Backed by actress Nayanthara and Seven Screen Studios, the film is being positioned as a lively entertainer with emotional depth and youthful energy. With post-production now underway, fans can expect updates on the film's release date soon — possibly timed with a major festival celebration.