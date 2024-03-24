‘Love Me - If You Dare’ locks release date

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as Dilraju Productions gears up for the release of their highly awaited horror thriller, "Love Me - If You Dare." Directed by the talented Arun Bhimavarapu and featuring Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles, this film promises to deliver an electrifying fusion of romance and horror that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The official release date has been confirmed for April 25th, 2024, marking a worldwide premiere that is sure to captivate audiences everywhere.

With an impressive technical team on board, including renowned cinematographer PC Sreeram and editor Santosh Kamireddy, "Love Me - If You Dare" is poised to offer a visually stunning and emotionally resonant cinematic experience. However, the real standout is the involvement of Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravaani, whose haunting soundtrack is bound to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

As the countdown to the premiere continues, fans can look forward to weekly song releases that will provide a tantalizing glimpse into the film's eerie and atmospheric world. With its spine-chilling atmosphere and gripping narrative, "Love Me - If You Dare" is set to redefine the horror genre and offer viewers an unforgettable journey into the depths of love and fear. Don't miss out on this thrilling cinematic experience that promises to leave you breathless.







