‘Lucky Bhaskar’ title track makes you feel nostalgic

Dulquer Salmaan, the acclaimed multilingual actor, is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film, "Lucky Bhaskar." On the occasion of his birthday on July 28th, the movie team released the highly anticipated title track of the film.

The song transports listeners back to the late 1980s and early 1990s with its addictive beats and masterful use of instruments. Legendary singer Usha Uthup's powerful vocals add a nostalgic charm, making it a memorable listening experience.

Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry has penned lyrics that perfectly align with Dulquer's character, Lucky Bhaskar, while also inspiring listeners. Renowned composer GV Prakash Kumar has brilliantly fused the Indi-rock essence of the 1980s with contemporary sensibilities, creating a fresh and standout track that is sure to be a favorite among music lovers.

The film, written and directed by blockbuster filmmaker Venky Atluri, promises to be another memorable addition to Dulquer Salmaan's esteemed list of cult classics. Meenakshi Chaudhary stars as the leading lady opposite Dulquer.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film boasts top-notch production values. Ace production designer Banglan has recreated 1980s Mumbai, while cinematographer Nimish Ravi has beautifully captured the director's vision. National Award-winning editor NavinNooli is handling the film's editing.

The highly anticipated "Lucky Bhaskar" recently wrapped up shooting and is slated for a grand release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil on September 7th worldwide.



