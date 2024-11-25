‘M4M’ Hindi trailer gets a grand launchat Goa IFFI

The much-anticipated Hindi trailer for M4M (Motive For Murder), directed by Mohan Vadlapatla, was unveiled at the Goa IFFI Kala Academy under the IMPPA platform. This pan-India suspense thriller was introduced by Atul Patel, Vice President of the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA), as the chief guest, alongside prominent dignitaries. The film's promotion also extended to the IFFI-Goa red carpet, where its striking posters caught attention at Inox.

Atul Patel praised the trailer, calling it a brilliant and refreshing interpretation of the serial killer theme. He lauded Mohan Vadlapatla’s efforts to craft such an intriguing narrative for pan-Indian audiences. Patel also extended congratulations to debut actress Jo Sharma, who plays the female lead, and expressed optimism about the film's success.

Jo Sharma, an American actress making her Indian cinema debut, became the highlight of the Goa coastline celebration. Sharing her excitement, she described the trailer launch as an unforgettable experience. She commended the film’s unique storyline, noting that the serial killer concept was being explored in Indian cinema for the first time in its 110-year history. Jo expressed gratitude to the director and IMPPA for trusting her with the role.

Speaking at the event, Mohan Vadlapatla shared his enthusiasm for the trailer’s launch at such a prestigious platform. He emphasized the global appeal of M4M and teased a mind-blowing reveal of the "Motive for Murder." With its psychological depth, Mohan assured audiences of a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.







