‘Maa’ review: Kajolshines in an emotionally charged mythological horror drama

Vishal Furia’sMaa emerges as a rare and deeply resonant entry in Indian horror — a film that eschews jump scares for atmosphere, blood for mythology, and terror for transformation. Anchored by a raw, career-defining performance from Kajol, Maa offers a spiritual reckoning wrapped in folklore, grief, and the primal power of maternal love.

Story:

Set in the fog-draped village of Chandrapur, the story follows Ambika (Kajol), a grieving widow whose husband’s sudden death becomes a gateway to buried family secrets and a looming mythological evil. As she uncovers the legend of Raktabeej and confronts an ancient daitya awakened by silence and sacrifice, Ambika must choose between mourning and becoming an instrument of divine retribution. The narrative braids mythology, personal trauma, and village politics into a tale of cosmic horror with deeply human stakes.

Performances:

Kajol delivers a commanding performance, balancing maternal vulnerability with spiritual strength. Audiences praised her for her emotional intensity and screen presence, calling her portrayal "outstanding" and "truly memorable." Kherin Sharma, as the inquisitive daughter, holds her own, while Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta lend solid support. Despite the film’s genre limitations, the cast ensures its emotional beats resonate.

Technicalities:

Visually, Maa is atmospheric, with a moody backdrop that enhances the film’s mystical undertones. The cinematography captures the rural setting with finesse, and the production design leans into symbolic elements effectively. The soundtrack, while evocative, drew mixed reactions—some noted a “South Indian vibe” to the background score. The horror elements are subtle, relying more on mood than jump scares.

Analysis:

Maa stands apart from conventional horror films, offering a narrative rooted in maternal devotion, myth, and personal sacrifice. While the horror aspects lack the intensity of other genre entries like Shaitaan, the emotional storytelling makes up for it. Some viewers felt the scares were too restrained, but many appreciated the film's cultural symbolism and thematic depth. Director Vishal Furia, known for Chhori, continues his trend of genre experimentation, though Maa is less about fear and more about inner strength.

Maa may not deliver high-octane horror thrills, but it triumphs as a spiritual and emotional journey, anchored by Kajol’s stellar performance. For viewers seeking a film with heart, culture, and a mythological edge, Maa is a rewarding watch.