‘Maawa Enthaina’ from ‘Guntur Kaaram’ showcases dancing skills of Mahesh Babu

The eagerly awaited fourth single, "Maawa Enthaina," from the film 'Guntur Kaaram' was joyously unveiled, sparking immense excitement among fans who were treated to the captivating dance moves of the charismatic Mahesh Babu.

Directed by the acclaimed Trivikram Srinivas, this single, with music composed by Thaman and vocals by Sri Krishna and Ramachary Komanduri, features the iconic bit track that has previously been used in promotional material. The release of this single has only heightened the anticipation for Mahesh Babu's dance extravaganza on the big screen.

The film 'Guntur Kaaram,' produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, boasts a stellar cast including Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary as the female leads, along with Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Easwari Rao, and Vennela Kishore. Thaman's enchanting musical compositions further enrich the cinematic experience.

As fans eagerly await the release of 'Guntur Kaaram,' the latest single has undoubtedly added to the excitement, offering a glimpse into the mesmerizing dance sequences featuring Mahesh Babu and contributing to the overall anticipation surrounding this much-awaited film.