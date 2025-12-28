‘Madham’ set to deliver a gritty new year punch

The hard-hitting drama thriller Madham is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on January 1, marking itself as a bold New Year offering for cinema lovers. Promising an emotionally charged and immersive experience, the film aims to leave a strong impact on audiences right at the start of 2026.

Produced by SuryadevaraRavindranadh and Ramesh BabuKoya under the Ekaiva Homes Private Limited banner, Madham has been crafted with an uncompromising narrative approach. Speaking about the film, the producers stated that the story has been told with complete honesty, focusing on intense emotions and hard realities rather than commercial compromises.

The film stars Harsha Gangavarapu, Inaya Sultana, Anuroop, and Latha Reddy in pivotal roles, with each character playing a crucial part in driving the gripping narrative forward. Ramesh BabuKoya, who has also penned the story and dialogues, brings a strong sense of realism and depth, ensuring that the film resonates with its raw and grounded treatment.

On the technical front, Madham boasts a solid crew. Music is composed by DavZand, best known for his work in Eagle, and his powerful background score has already garnered special appreciation for elevating the film’s intensity. Editing is handled by NandamuriTaraka Rama Rao, while Ravi V’s cinematography adds a gritty and immersive visual texture to the storytelling.

The film has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board, reflecting its intense themes and realistic presentation. With a gripping storyline, impactful performances, and a fearless narrative style, Madham is poised to deliver a bold cinematic experience this New Year.