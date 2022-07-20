Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Will Stream On Amazon Prime From This Date…

Bollywood's ace actor Madhavan donned the director hat for the first time to showcase the life story of former scientist Nambi Narayanan. He also stepped into his shoes and perfectly made us witness the pain and agony of the scientist who was accused with false remarks. The movie was released on 1st July in the theatres and it got positive reviews and ratings. Now, the makers are all set to drop it on the OTT platform and Amazon Prime grabbed the deal. This movie will stream on the small screens from 26th July, 2022…

Sharing the poster on their official Instagram page, they also revealed the OTT release date of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect movie. The movie will be streamed from 26th July, 2022.

Madhavan spoke on this special occasion and said, "It's an incredible honour for me to be able to bring this story to life. I'm truly humbled by all the love that the movie has already received and am quite excited to see what new milestones hold next for our film with streaming. Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi Sir was very crucial, and I'm glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video". This biographical drama is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for espionage and imprisoned in 1994. The film chronicles his achievements, his passion for the country's space mission, his unmatched dedication and the accusation that eventually became the biggest personal and professional setback of his life. It is an emotionally charged human narrative with an outstanding performance by actor-director R. Madhavan.

Speaking about the movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is made made in 6 languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Malayalam and Kannada. Well, Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist was accused of espionage and this episode will also be shown in the biopic. Madhavan is making his directorial debut with this movie and also produced it in association with Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan under the Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures banners. This movie has veteran actress Simran in the lead role while Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, Muralidaran, Karthik Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Dinesh Prabhakar, Mohan Raman, Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Bijou Thaangjam in other important roles.

This movie will showcase how former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan fought for years together against the false accusation of espionage. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released on 1st July, 2022 in the theatres and will stream on Amazon Prime from 26th July, 2022!