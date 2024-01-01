Mahesh Babu shares a lovely picture with his wife Namrata

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu shared an adorable New Year wish, posting a picture with his wife Namrata Shirodkar from their New Year getaway in Dubai. The photo shows Mahesh holding Namrata close, giving her a sweet kiss. In the caption, Mahesh mentioned that his New Year is about "spontaneity, laughter, love, adventure, and growth."

Namrata Shirodkar also shared glimpses of their New Year celebrations with family in Dubai on her Instagram. She posted happy pictures of their children, family members, and friends, expressing wishes for a fantastic year ahead.

Namrata and Mahesh tied the knot in February 2005 after meeting on the sets of their movie 'Vamsi' in 2000. They have two children, a son, and a daughter.

Mahesh Babu, known for films like 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' has 'Guntur Kaaram' lined up for his next project. The actor is enjoying a family holiday in Dubai, and the couple's New Year celebration pictures have been well-received by fans and followers.