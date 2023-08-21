Mahesh Babu speaks about his addiction to phone

Live
Superstar Mahesh Babu took part in the BIG C 20th anniversary celebrations. During the Q&A session, Mahesh Babu was asked how long he would use his smartphone daily.
Superstar Mahesh Babu took part in the BIG C 20th anniversary celebrations. During the Q&A session, Mahesh Babu was asked how long he would use his smartphone daily. Mahesh Babu instantly replied that, just like everyone else, he uses his mobile many times.
“Sometimes I get headache too, which is when I will stop using my phone,” Mahesh Babu funnily remarked. Continuing on the same, another reporter asked the star if he has the habit of seeing the mobile before going to sleep and after waking up. Mahesh said everyone is doing the same, adding that he is trying to get off the phone as much as possible.
On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the film “Guntur Kumar” which is being directed by Trivikram. The movie is slated for Sankranthi 2024 release. Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are playing the female leads. Thaman is composing the tunes.