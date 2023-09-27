Mahesh Babulaunches Sudheer Babu’s‘Maama Mascheendra’ trailer

Nitro Star Sudheer Babu’s unique action thriller “Maama Mascheendra” under the direction of actor-filmmaker Harshavardhan and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao on Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP is carrying a positive buzz. Superstar Mahesh Babu launched the theatrical trailer of the movie. “Happy to launch the trailer of ‘MaamaMascheendra.’ Looks like a blast. All the best to Sudheer Babuand team! In Cinemas Oct 6th!” wrote Mahesh Babu.





The trailer opens with a flashback episode introducing Parasuram’s character (Sudheer Babu) as a malicious guy. He has two daughters played by Mirnalini Ravi and EeshaRebba who incidentally fall in love with twin brothers DJ and Durga who happen to be sons of Parasuram’s sister. Parasuram doubts that DJ and Durga are playing a love game with his daughters to wreak revenge on him.



As the trailer advocates, Harshavardhan has come up with a unique action thriller. He showed the three characters in a distinctive manner. While Parasuram is cruel and criminal, DJ is a playboy and Durga is an obese guy. Sudheer Babu is remarkable in these three characters. Mirnalini Ravi and Eesha Rabba appeared in glamorous avatars. Harshavardhan also played a crucial role.

PG Vinda’s cinematography and Chaitan Bharadwaj’s background score are the big assets. Rajeev is the art director. Sonali Narang and Srishti of Srishti Celluloid present this bilingual movie made in Telugu and Hindi languages. “MaamaMascheendra” will grace the theatres on October 6th.



