Mahesh Manjrekar Credits Maharashtra for the Success of Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava'
Highlights
Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar talks about the huge success of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, explaining that the audience came to see the character, not just the actor. He also credits Maharashtra, particularly Pune, for the film's success.
In a recent interview with Mirchi Marathi, filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar talked about the big success of Vicky Kaushal’s movie Chhaava, which made ₹800 crore at the box office.
Manjrekar said that Kaushal is a good actor, but the film’s success wasn’t just because of him.
He explained that if people had come only to see Kaushal, they would have liked his last five films too. But those films did not do well. He said that the audience came to watch the character Kaushal played in Chhaava.
Manjrekar also gave a lot of credit to Maharashtra for the film’s success. He said that 80% of the credit goes to Maharashtra, with 90% of that credit going to Pune.
He made it clear that Maharashtra helped save the Hindi film industry.
