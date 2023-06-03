  • Menu
'Major' completes a year; Adivi Sesh's tweet will bring tears in your eyes

‘Major’ completes a year; Adivi Sesh’s tweet will bring tears in your eyes
‘Major’ completes a year; Adivi Sesh’s tweet will bring tears in your eyes

“Major” starring Adivi Sesh, is a biographical film based on the life of Major Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who got martyred in the 2008 Mumbai Attacks.

“Major” starring Adivi Sesh, is a biographical film based on the life of Major Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who got martyred in the 2008 Mumbai Attacks. The movie was a solid blockbuster at the ticket windows. Sasi Kiran Tikka directed it, while Sesh himself provided the screenplay.

It’s been one year since the film arrived, and Adivi Sesh posted an endearing tweet on this occasion. He met the parents of Sundeep Unnikrishnan and spent some quality time with them. Adivi Sesh wrote Sundeep’s parents showered him with great love. Adivi Sesh wrote that “Major” is his memorable film and thanked his team and audience for their support.

He further wrote that Major Sundeep changed his life in many ways. The movie, which was shot both in Telugu and Hindi, was produced by G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Sony Pictures International Productions, and A+S Movies Sri Charan Pakala composed the tunes. Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and Anish Kuruvilla played key roles.


