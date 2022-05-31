Major Movie Promotions Proved to be Just a Business

In a recent interview, Sesh said that many of the crew members lost their dear ones at the time of the film's shooting. But they all worked dedicatedly to complete the film based on the real story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He also added that the movie was shown to several people, and it was also screened for 312 NSG commandos in Mumbai. He further added that they did not observe a single response from the commandos when showing the film.

Sesh has also expressed his regrets to the Major's parents as he did not show the movie to them because of the errors in the final copy of the film. He added that he would fly to Bangalore to show the film to them as a tribute to the Major. Hence, it is proved that Major's film becomes nothing but a business.