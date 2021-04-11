Major team unveils first look poster of Shobita Dhulipalla

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor AdiviSesh is stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan to show his life story on the big screen. He sacrificed his life during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks saving many innocent people from the clutches of the terrorist group.



Thus, Sesh is once again making us roll back to the same date to show us how this NSG Commando has sacrificed his life fighting with the deadly Lashkar terrorist group.

We have already seen the first look poster of Sesh as Major Sandeep and now, the makers have unveiled the first look poster of Shobita who is essaying the role of 'Pramoda' in this movie. She will be seen as a guest in the hotel and stay there along with her little one. We need to and watch how she will protect her baby from this attack with all her courage.

Well, the teaser of the Major movie will be out on 12th April, 2021. AdiviSesh has dropped this update on his Twitter page and promised that it will be a massive update from the movie.

Major film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under GMB Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Productions banners. It has Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar as the lead ladies, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj and Revathi in other prominent roles.This movie is being made in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages and will be released across the world on July 2, 2021.