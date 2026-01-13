‘Makdee’ made me fall in love with cinema forever: Shweta Basu Prasad

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad has opened up about how the 2002 children’s classic Makdee remains one of the most emotionally fulfilling experiences of her life, shaping not just her career but her enduring love for cinema. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shweta paid tribute to Dipa De Motwane, mother of filmmaker Vikram Motwane and executive producer of Makdee, who passed away recently.

Sharing a series of personal photographs, including moments with the Makdee team and celebrations at Dipa De’s home, Shweta recalled how deeply supported and cared for she felt as a child actor on the film’s sets. She fondly remembered celebrating her 11th birthday during the shoot in Alibaug, when Dipa De and director Vishal Bhardwaj ensured the occasion was marked in a special way, complete with a terrace party and her favourite food.

Reflecting on those early experiences, Shweta said the emotional safety and encouragement she received during Makdee played a major role in why she still feels curious, passionate, and hungry to explore cinema today. She described Dipa De as not just a producer, but a mentor, confidante, friend, and guiding force through different phases of her life — from professional transitions to personal milestones.

The actress also shared how Dipa De supported her career beyond Makdee, including giving her work at Phantom Films during a crucial phase and even helping her budget her directorial venture Retake. Remembering her warmth, generosity, and love for community, Shweta noted that Dipa De created spaces filled with music, conversations, creativity, and belonging.

Makdee, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shabana Azmi and Makrand Deshpande, remains a beloved film that blended folklore, fear, and childhood innocence — much like the lasting imprint it left on Shweta Basu Prasad’s life.