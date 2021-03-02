‘Making Excellence a Habit’: Charting journey of success through positive thinking

Having dedicated his entire life towards research and advancement in diabetology, Dr V Mohan, India's leading diabetologist and Padma Shri awardee today launched his book – 'Making Excellence a Habit' in Chennai.

Unraveling the secrets behind building a world class healthcare system in India, Dr V Mohan's latest book is a hand guide to success through powerful anecdotes that promises to inspire and motivate people of all ages. Published by Penguin Random House, 'Making Excellence a Habit' traverses through various instances from Dr V Mohan's life and shows how spirituality and empathy can be seamlessly blended with medicine and science.

The book was launched by Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Limited and the first copies were received by renowned Cinematographer and filmmaker Rajiv Menon, Dr Rajiv Raman, Senior Consultant, Department of Vitreoretinal Services , Sankara Nethralaya , Dr Mohan Kameshwaran, Managing Director of Madras ENT Research Foundation and noted Cardio-thoracic surgeon from Sooriya Hospitals and Public Health Centre , Dr MP Naresh Kumar

Commenting on the launch, Chairman and Chief Diabetologist of Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Centre , Dr V Mohan, said "I am happy to be launching my autobiography where my journey with diabetes began.

The experience of penning down this long journey has been humbling and it has also motivated me to strive for excellence. Making Excellence a Habit is a book that showcases how together we have innovated and made breakthroughs in the field of diabetology, making the world take notice of India.

The aim of each anecdote and story is to tell the readers what difference determination, perseverance, dedication and resilience can do to people. All of this combined, with the power of positive thinking. I am confident that readers will be moved by many instances in the book and travel along the journey seamlessly."

Dr RM.Anjana, Managing Director of Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Centre gave her broad outlook on her father's inspiring journey and briefly highlighted his notable elements of success as a doctor, research scientist and an business leader.

She also explained as to how this book will ignite a spark for many young and future doctors, scientists and entrepreneurs.

Based on the life experiences of one of the few practicing doctors in India who has contributed to research, education and charity in such a large measure, Making Excellence a Habit documents the fundamentals of what makes a person achieve meaningful success.

While hard work, passion and focus emerge as winning lessons, delicate and tender learnings from Dr Mohan's life, such as empathy or spirituality, are not forgotten in the book.Written in Dr Mohan's sagacious and affable voice, and peppered with examples of his bold and unusual ideas such as planning a diabetes expo or conducting a country wide diabetes study, this book is a behind-the-scenes account of a person honoured internationally for delivering path-breaking care to hundreds of thousands of people with diabetes.

Recounting their experience, the Guests of Honour shared their personal journey with Dr V Mohan and wished him all the very best to carry forward this great legacy to greater heights.

They showered praise on his passion, ethics, integrity, dedication and commitment in serving people and in building a world class healthcare system which places India at the forefront of diabetes research and practice in the world.