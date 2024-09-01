Malavika’s striking appearance grabs attention

Live
- Chandrababu visits flood-affected areas in Vijayawada through boat, sets an example
- Air India Express launches daily flights from Agartala linking Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati
- Why water should replace sugar filled beverages
- Gavaskar predicts 3-1 win for India over Australia in this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- Veteran journalist Umesh Upadhyay passes away
- Could September series bring about a long overdue correction
- Shinde, Fadnavis rap MVA for playing politics on fall of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue
- No hidden cameras found, says Minister Lokesh over Andhra college row
- 3 Israeli police officers killed by Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Just In
The actress, known for her elegance and charm, was seen in a pristine white off-shoulder dress that highlighted her graceful figure.
The delicate detailing of the dress, paired with golden hoop earrings and a matching bangle, added a touch of sophistication to her look. Malavika’s glossy makeup and flowing hair enhanced her natural beauty, making her look simply mesmerizing.
As she continues to rise in prominence, Malavika Mohanan is set to captivate audiences with several upcoming projects. She will appear in the highly anticipated Prabhas-starrer "The Raja Saab," the Tamil film "Sardar 2," and is also making her Hindi debut in the action-thriller "Yudhra." With her impressive range and screen presence, Mohanan is on track to become a leading figure in Indian cinema.