  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Malavika’s striking appearance grabs attention

Malavika’s striking appearance grabs attention
x
Highlights

Malavika Mohanan, the burgeoning talent of South Indian cinema, recently stole the spotlight with her striking appearance in a new photoshoot.

Malavika Mohanan, the burgeoning talent of South Indian cinema, recently stole the spotlight with her striking appearance in a new photoshoot. The actress, known for her elegance and charm, was seen in a pristine white off-shoulder dress that highlighted her graceful figure.

The delicate detailing of the dress, paired with golden hoop earrings and a matching bangle, added a touch of sophistication to her look. Malavika’s glossy makeup and flowing hair enhanced her natural beauty, making her look simply mesmerizing.

As she continues to rise in prominence, Malavika Mohanan is set to captivate audiences with several upcoming projects. She will appear in the highly anticipated Prabhas-starrer "The Raja Saab," the Tamil film "Sardar 2," and is also making her Hindi debut in the action-thriller "Yudhra." With her impressive range and screen presence, Mohanan is on track to become a leading figure in Indian cinema.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X