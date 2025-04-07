Live
- Raj Thackeray Ends Marathi Language Stir After Govt Talks
- Adani Ports Launches Operations at Colombo West International Terminal, Enhancing Regional Maritime Trade
- BEL bags Rs 2,385 crore deal to supply electronic warfare suites for IAF choppers
- Heatwave Alert: IMD Predicts 40°C+ in Delhi, North India
- Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Struggles to Reach ₹103.5 Crore in 9 Days
- Gurugram: MCG imposes Rs 25,000 fine against sweeping machine agency
- Kalinga Super Cup: Kerala Blasters to take on East Bengal FC in opener on April 20
- Saka rallies fans ahead of UCL QF vs Madrid, says 'Let’s make it Emirates’ greatest night'
- Healthcare hiring in India sees surge in intent in H1 2025: Report
- Maha minister bats for name change of Khultabad, where Aurangzeb’s tomb is located, to Ratnapur
Manasi Ghosh Wins Indian Idol Season 15, Bags ₹25 Lakh Prize
Manasi Ghosh has won Indian Idol Season 15, receiving a trophy and ₹25 lakh as the top prize. She defeated Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar. Manasi plans to use her prize money for independent music and a car.
Manasi Ghosh, a talented singer from Kolkata, has emerged victorious in Indian Idol Season 15, securing the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a brand-new car. She triumphed over fellow finalists Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar in the grand finale held on April 6, 2025.
Throughout the competition, Manasi captivated both the judges and audiences with her soulful performances and emotional depth. Notably, during a special episode themed "Celebrating Evergreen Songs," she delivered a remarkable rendition of "Sheila Ki Jawani" from the movie Tees Maar Khan, earning a standing ovation. Judge Vishal Dadlani was so impressed that he invited her to join him and Shekhar on stage in Pune, describing it as an "opportunity of a lifetime."
Reflecting on her win, Manasi expressed disbelief and immense happiness, especially with her family's support during the finale. She plans to use a portion of her prize money to fund her independent music projects and to purchase a new car.
Her journey from being a runner-up in Super Singer Season 3 to winning Indian Idol Season 15 is a testament to her dedication and passion for music. Fans and industry experts alike anticipate a bright future for Manasi in the Indian music industry.