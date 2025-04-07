Manasi Ghosh Wins Indian Idol Season 15, Bags ₹25 Lakh Prize

Manasi Ghosh, a talented singer from Kolkata, has emerged victorious in Indian Idol Season 15, securing the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a brand-new car. She triumphed over fellow finalists Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar in the grand finale held on April 6, 2025.

Throughout the competition, Manasi captivated both the judges and audiences with her soulful performances and emotional depth. Notably, during a special episode themed "Celebrating Evergreen Songs," she delivered a remarkable rendition of "Sheila Ki Jawani" from the movie Tees Maar Khan, earning a standing ovation. Judge Vishal Dadlani was so impressed that he invited her to join him and Shekhar on stage in Pune, describing it as an "opportunity of a lifetime."

Reflecting on her win, Manasi expressed disbelief and immense happiness, especially with her family's support during the finale. She plans to use a portion of her prize money to fund her independent music projects and to purchase a new car.

Her journey from being a runner-up in Super Singer Season 3 to winning Indian Idol Season 15 is a testament to her dedication and passion for music. Fans and industry experts alike anticipate a bright future for Manasi in the Indian music industry.