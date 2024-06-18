Live
Manasi Parekh reveals how she wanted every bit of ‘Jhamkudi’ to match quality of a Hindi film
Actor and producer Manasi Parekh, who was recently seen in the Gujarati blockbuster 'Jhamkudi', said that it is a golden era for Gujarati cinema and wants every aspect of her latest release to match the quality of a Hindi film.
'Jhamkudi', co-produced by Manasi and her husband Parthiv Gohil, has amassed over Rs 8.5 crore in just 10 days.
"It's a golden era for Gujarati cinema," Parekh remarked.
"Breaking all box office records this year, we've crossed Rs 8.5 crore in 10 days, which is exemplary for a Gujarati film."
Reflecting on her experience working on the film, Parekh shared, "Our director, Umang, was very clear about his vision, and he brought in some of the best people in production design and VFX to work with us. We wanted every aspect of the film to match the quality of a Hindi film."
Sharing a fun anecdote, Manasi said: “There were so many funny people on set; somebody or another pulled pranks daily."
“We were shooting in a 500-year-old palace in Gondal, and while we were shooting some scenes, somebody said they saw a ghost in a white outfit running from one end to the other. So, there were all these stories floating around. People were like trying to scare and pull each other's legs," she said.
Parekh highlighted the positive atmosphere on set.
"There was no negativity, only positivity and fun. Everyone was incredibly happy to come together and create something enjoyable. It was an amazing experience and full of joy."
With 'Jhamkudi' breaking new ground, Manasi said: "This film has helped us achieve a great milestone as producers and has elevated everyone's work involved."