Manchu Lakshmi’s ‘Daksha’ gears up for Sept 19 release

The much-awaited film Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy, headlined by Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, is all set for a grand worldwide release on September 19. Produced under Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment, the film carries special significance as it marks the first time veteran actor Dr. Mohan Babu will share screen space with his daughter Lakshmi.

Written and directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla, the film has completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate. The Censor Board appreciated the film for its strong social message and praised Manchu Lakshmi’s striking performance in the title role.

On the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, the makers unveiled an action-packed teaser that has amplified audience expectations. The teaser showcases Lakshmi in a fierce, heroic avatar as a tough police officer. It opens with a chilling sequence where an alien-like creature brutally attacks humans, hinting at a mysterious disease at the center of the plot.

The teaser also highlights the stellar supporting cast, including Samuthirakani, Viswant, Siddique, and Gemini Suresh, while closing with a powerful glimpse of Dr. Mohan Babu, underlining his pivotal role. With its unique concept and gripping visuals, Daksha is shaping up to be a promising entertainer.