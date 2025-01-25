‘Manidham’ becomes first Tamil film shot entirely in Puducherry

Director Bruno Savio's upcoming Tamil film Manidham has made a significant mark by becoming the first Tamil movie to be shot entirely in Puducherry, featuring an all-local cast. The film, which explores the complexities of human relationships, is already generating buzz for its unique setting and compelling narrative.

The film is produced by Krishnaraju, who also plays the lead role. Manidham dives deep into the nature of relationships, particularly the challenge of distinguishing between genuine and false bonds. According to Krishnaraju, the film’s core theme highlights the protagonist's journey of self-discovery through these emotional complexities.

The film's music, composed by Srikanth Deva, has already received significant praise, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. The recent audio launch was attended by prominent directors K. Bhagyaraj, R.V. Udhayakumar, and Aravindraj, signaling strong industry support for the project.

Krishnaraju, known for his work in films like Infinity and Kazhumaram, has high hopes for Manidham, with Director Bruno Savio bringing his 25 years of experience in corporate, industrial, and advertising filmmaking to the table. The cinematography is handled by Barani Selvam, while Velavan K manages the film's editing.

Madhunika Rajalakshmi plays a key role in the film, which is co-produced by Annie Nirmala, with Arulmurugan serving as associate director. Manidham is set to release in theaters soon, promising a fresh and thought-provoking cinematic experience for Tamil moviegoers.















