Manoj Muntashir makes another controversial statement on Hanuman

“Adipurush” has become a center of trolls and criticism ever since its release. The film is being severely ridiculed for its dialogues along with the VFX, characterisation, and others. The dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir had received death threats for the dialogues.

Now the Mumbai police have provided security for Manoj Muntashir over the death threats. But the writer made yet another statement, making more room for controversy. Manoj in his latest statement said that Lord Hanuman is not God.

In an interview, Manoj said that Lord Hanuman is just a devotee but we have made him a God because his devotion towards Lord Ram had that power. It looks like Manoj aggravated the ongoing backlash at the “Adipurush” movie.

The criticism over the dialogues reached the makers for sure and they decided to revise some of the dialogues. Earlier, Manoj Muntashir shocked everyone by telling that the film “Adipurush” is not a retelling of the Ramayana, but is only inspired by it.