‘ManyamDheerudu’ review: A revolutionary hero's tale brought to life once again

"ManyamDheerudu," a film that revives the life of the legendary revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju, is a fresh attempt to reintroduce his bravery to the audience. Despite several films being made on Alluri's life, this new adaptation, directed by Naresh Dekkal and produced by RVV Satyanarayana, who also stars in the titular role, brings a renewed perspective. As the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The movie revolves around Alluri Sitarama Raju, the brave leader who fought against the British rulers to protect the rights of the tribal people. As the British imposed heavy taxes on the already struggling villagers, Alluri stood up against the oppression, leading an armed rebellion. The story showcases significant moments from Alluri's life, such as his raids on British police stations, his inspirational leadership, and his efforts to awaken the tribal population to fight for their freedom. The central conflict focuses on Alluri’s battle with the British forces and his efforts to protect the land and people from exploitation.

Performances:

RVV Satyanarayana, who also produced the film, delivers a convincing portrayal of Alluri Sitarama Raju. His dedication to the role is evident, particularly in the action sequences involving horse riding and archery, which add a sense of realism. GV Trinath, as Mallu Dora, Alluri's ally, also shines in his performance, offering strong support to the narrative. Umed Kumar as the British collector Ruthar Ford is effective, while comic relief is provided by JabardasthApparao and Satti Pandu, who manage to entertain despite brief screen time.

Technicalities :

The technical aspects of "ManyamDheerudu" are commendable, especially the art direction, which effectively recreates the natural village settings. Naresh Dekkaldirection is phenomenal as he made audience stick to their seats, though it is a known story. The cinematography captures the beauty of the forested areas of Araku, Paderu, and Kashmir, adding depth to the film’s atmosphere. While the background score by the music director complements the film, the picturization of songs could have been more powerful to elevate the emotional impact. The editing is tight, keeping the runtime under two hours, which works in favor of the film.







Analysis :



"ManyamDheerudu" is a film that seeks to remind the current generation of the sacrifices made during India’s freedom struggle. Though it may not offer much novelty for those familiar with Alluri Sitarama Raju’s story, it effectively brings his fight to life with engaging action sequences and strong performances. The dialogues, especially those challenging the British, resonate well with the audience. Despite a slow first half, the film picks up pace in the second half with intense action scenes, keeping viewers engaged.

"ManyamDheerudu" is a well-crafted tribute to a revolutionary hero. Its powerful message and gripping narrative make it a must-watch for those who enjoy historical dramas.