Marriage Reason For Keerthy Suresh Not Signing Movies?

The rumour about Malayalam actress Keerthy Suresh getting married has gained momentum as the actor is refusing to sign new projects. The buzz about Keerthy Suresh's marriage is rampant like never before.

Rumour mills are going overboard suggesting that the Mahanati actress will soon shed her single status. The boy who is supposed to be a businessman has been reportedly selected by none other than her father Suresh, a Malayalam producer.

Even though we know that marriage news about eligible bachelors in Kollywood is not uncommon, what fuelled further speculations was the talk that Keerthy is not accepting any new offers for a certain period of time.

But many people are wondering why Keerthy Suresh who is at the peak of her professional career with many Tamil and Telugu projects in her hand would like to throw it all away and settle down in marriage so early in her career.

Keerthy Suresh is not at all an actress who has any free time on her hand. A few movies featuring the actress that are lined up are Annaatthe, Sarkari Vaaru Paata, Marakkar, Rangde, inaa ishtam noovu , Miss India to name a few.

Let's see if Keerthy will indeed rake leave to help her brother or not.