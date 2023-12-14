Marzi Pestonji praises Sreerama Chandra; calls him 'Feel-good dancer'

Mumbai: Renowned choreographer Marzi Pestonji applauded the performance of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' contestant-- Sreerama Chandra, and has called him a 'feel-good actor, singer, and dancer'.

The upcoming episodes of the celebrity dance reality show will see the presence of Marzi Pestonji.

As a special guest judge, Marzi will not only lend his expertise to the contestants but also issue a unique challenge for them with the 'Teen Ka Tadka' theme. Each celebrity will be teamed up with their original choreographer and a guest choreographer from the industry to perform spectacular dance routines that make an impression on the viewers and judges.

Sreerama, known for his soulful voice, has been showcasing his equally impressive dance skills on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa stage. Sreerama gave an electrifying performance to the enchanting track ‘Premikane Pyaar Se’, alongside choreographer Sonali Kar.

Adding Chaar-Chand and making the performance a memorable one will be renowned choreographer Paul Marshal Cardoz, who will join the duo and complete their team for this week.

Mesmerised by the act, Marzi said: "Sreerama, you're a feel-good actor, a feel-good singer, and now, you're also a feel-good dancer, because you enjoy what you do. It's very rare to find singers who are good dancers as well. You're a total package."

Adding to the compliments, judge Malaika Arora shared: "Paul, on this show, we talk about journeys and your journey started here, and see what has happened since then. We have all seen Paul’s entire life journey. Right from when he started, from the beginning of his choreography. So wonderful to see you yet again."

"And Paul, your lyrical style, you are skilled in this lyrical choreography. You're a beautiful and wonderful dancer. Sreeram, I'll truly say every time that I'm your fan because truly, you are an amazing performer and a wonderful performer," added Malaika.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.