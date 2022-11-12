Masooda Trailer: Sangitha And Kavya's Horror Drama Is All Intriguing…

Big movies or the small ones… Gone are the days when people used to differentiate films based on the star cast. In this digital age, newbies are creating opportunities to prove their mettle. Kantara is the biggest example of this season. Well, coming to Tollywood, even small movies are showcasing a big impact on the silver screens with their intense plots.

Off late, another thriller Masooda is also awaiting to create its mark on the big screens. Having the senior actress Sangitha and the young actors Thiruveer and Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles, the makers are all set to showcase a horror drama. The trailer of this movie is unveiled by Vijay Devarakond and he also praised the team after witnessing the intense trailer…



#Masooda https://t.co/qEm8zw83ut What a great trailer. Intriguing. Well made. Congratulations to the whole team, my complete support and love to you all. Special shout out to @RahulYadavNakka for backing new stories and talent! May all your dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/fwQzDN29Eq — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 12, 2022

Along with sharing the trailer, Vijay also wrote, "#Masooda https://youtu.be/5iwdHPO1EJk What a great trailer. Intriguing. Well made. Congratulations to the whole team, my complete support and love to you all. Special shout out to @RahulYadavNakka for backing new stories and talent! May all your dreams come true."

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Sangitha and her daughter Kavya having a good bond. Although they live in a poor background, they are seen living happily. But the twist in the tale is shown when Kavya starts behaving abnormally. She behaves deadly as if she is possessed by a demon. So, Sangitha and Thiru try all possible ways to treat her by approaching a doctor, priest and tantrik too. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind Kavya's unusual behaviour.

Masooda movie is directed by Sai Kiran and is produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under the Swadharm Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Banner. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Subhalekha Sudhakar, Akhila Ram, Bandhavi Sridhar, Satyam Rajesh, Satya Prakash, Surya Rao, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Krishna Teja and Karthik Adusumilli.

This movie will hit the big screens on 18th November, 2022!