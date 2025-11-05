Mass Jathara Box Office Collection Day 5: Slows Down After Strong Weekend

Ravi Tejas' latest flick Mass Jathara is still in theatres.

On the fifth day, it earned about ₹0.34 crore in India, and the total collection reached around ₹12.99 crore.

The movie started well in the first few days.

It did very well on the weekend.

After that, the collections went down.

Day-Wise Collection

Friday: ₹3.1 crore

Saturday: ₹4.2 crore

Sunday: ₹3.15 crore

Monday: ₹1.16 crore

Tuesday: ₹1.04 crore

Wednesday: ₹0.34 crore

About the Movie

Mass Jathara is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu.

The main actors are Ravi Teja, Sree Leela, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, and Naresh