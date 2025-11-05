Live
- India exports 20 tonnes of fortified rice to Papua New Guinea
- Radiohead is back on stage after seven-year hiatus
- Trinamool may move motion against SIR in West Bengal Assembly's Winter Session
- Sydney Sweeney feels her ‘security blanket’ has gone after major hair transformation
- 2025 could be deadliest year in decade for Pakistan: Security report
- Pant returns, Akash Deep included in India’s squad for Tests against South Africa
- Antimicrobial peptides can curb Salmonella, E. coli and help combat AMR: Study
- Land acquisition for Parandur airport in Chennai speeds up, Rs 400 crore paid to landowners
- India AI Governance guidelines to ensure safe, inclusive tech adoption unveiled
- Khalid Jamil names probables for Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh; Chhetri misses out
Mass Jathara Box Office Collection Day 5: Slows Down After Strong Weekend
Highlights
Mass Jathara earned ₹0.34 crore on Day 5, taking its total India collection to ₹12.99 crore.
Ravi Tejas' latest flick Mass Jathara is still in theatres.
On the fifth day, it earned about ₹0.34 crore in India, and the total collection reached around ₹12.99 crore.
The movie started well in the first few days.
It did very well on the weekend.
After that, the collections went down.
Day-Wise Collection
Friday: ₹3.1 crore
Saturday: ₹4.2 crore
Sunday: ₹3.15 crore
Monday: ₹1.16 crore
Tuesday: ₹1.04 crore
Wednesday: ₹0.34 crore
About the Movie
Mass Jathara is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu.
The main actors are Ravi Teja, Sree Leela, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, and Naresh
Next Story