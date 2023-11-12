Live
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Karthik Gattamneni, TG Vishwa Prasad, People Media Factory’s Eagle Concept Poster Unveiled
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s most-awaited intense and unique action thriller 'Eagle' directed by Karthik Gattamaneni under Tollywood’s leading production house People Media Factory is gearing up for Sankranti release. The previously released teaser that showed various shades of Ravi Teja went viral. Now They have released a concept Poster on the occassion of Diwali which looks unique & interesting.
Being a finest cinematographers Karthik Gattamneni who contributed his part for successful films like Karthikeya2, Dhamaka has shown his expertise in direction with his spectacular taking.
Ravi Teja appearance in the Poster looks interesting & the concept of the Poster justifies their movie title Eagle. The Mass Maharaja offered a mass massacre with his multiple get-ups, shades, and intense screen presence.
This visual extravanza Edited & Directed by Karthik Gattamneni. Dialogues are penned by Manibabu Karanam, who has earlier written for successful film Karthikeya2. For Eagle, he has written screenplay alongside Karthik Gattamneni.
The poster of this Pan India film is loaded with mass stuff that heightens the overall hype of the movie.
Under People media Factory banner Ace Producer TG Viswaprasad not compromised in backing to produce finest production values. The makers yet again clarified that Eagle will arrive in cinemas in all south Indian languages and Hindi on January 13th for Sankranthi, 2024.
Cast: Ravi Teja, Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameshwaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, Praneeta Patnaik, Ajay Ghosh, Srinivas Reddy, Bhasha, Siva Narayana, Mirchi Kiran, Nitin Mehta, Dhruva, Edward, Maddy, Zara, and Akshara
Technical Crew:
Edited and Directed by: Karthik Gattamneni
Producer: T.G Vishwa Prasad
Co-producer: Vivek Kuchibhotla
Written by: Karthik Gattamneni & Manibabu Karanam
Dialogues: Manibabu Karanam
Music Director: Davzand
Director of Photography: Karthik Gattamneni, Kamil Plocki & Karm Chawla
Production Designer: Srinagendra Tangala
Lyrics: Chaitanya Prasad, KK & Kalyan Chakravarthy
Executive Producer: Sujith Kumar Kolli
Action: Ram Laxman, Real Sathish & Tomek
VFX: Deccan Dreams