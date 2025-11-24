Mastiii 4 Box Office Day 3: Slow Weekend, ₹8.5 Crore Total
Mastiii 4 collects ₹3 crore on Day 3, bringing its three-day total to ₹8.5 crore.
Mastiii 4 did not receive a strong opening as it earned ₹5.5 crore in India in just two days.
Day 3 Collection
On Day 3, it earned about ₹3 crore. The total collections after three days stand at ₹8.5 crore.
Day-wise Earnings
Day 1: ₹2.75 crore
Day 2: ₹2.75 crore
Day 3: ₹3 crore
Occupancy
The film had low audience turnout on Sunday.
The overall occupancy was 12.61% only.
About the Film
The film was directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, and was produced by Cine1 Studios, Maruti International, and other production houses.
Cast
The movie features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri, among othe.