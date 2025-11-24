Mastiii 4 Box Office Day 3: Slow Weekend, ₹8.5 Crore Total

Mastiii 4 did not receive a strong opening as it earned ₹5.5 crore in India in just two days.

Day 3 Collection

On Day 3, it earned about ₹3 crore. The total collections after three days stand at ₹8.5 crore.

Day-wise Earnings

Day 1: ₹2.75 crore

Day 2: ₹2.75 crore

Day 3: ₹3 crore

Occupancy

The film had low audience turnout on Sunday.

The overall occupancy was 12.61% only.

About the Film

The film was directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, and was produced by Cine1 Studios, Maruti International, and other production houses.

Cast

The movie features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri, among othe.