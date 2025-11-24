  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

Mastiii 4 Box Office Day 3: Slow Weekend, ₹8.5 Crore Total

  • Created On:  24 Nov 2025 3:18 PM IST
Mastiii 4 Box Office Day 3: Slow Weekend, ₹8.5 Crore Total
X
Mastiii 4 collects ₹3 crore on Day 3, bringing its three-day total to ₹8.5 crore.

Mastiii 4 did not receive a strong opening as it earned ₹5.5 crore in India in just two days.

Day 3 Collection

On Day 3, it earned about ₹3 crore. The total collections after three days stand at ₹8.5 crore.

Day-wise Earnings

Day 1: ₹2.75 crore

Day 2: ₹2.75 crore

Day 3: ₹3 crore

Occupancy

The film had low audience turnout on Sunday.

The overall occupancy was 12.61% only.

About the Film

The film was directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, and was produced by Cine1 Studios, Maruti International, and other production houses.

Cast

The movie features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, and Nargis Fakhri, among othe.

Tags

Mastiii 4 box officeMastiii 4 day 3 collectionMastiii 4 total collectionRiteish Deshmukh movie collection

    More Update

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    Armed forces on patrol in response to Russian activity: UK Defence Ministry

    Armed forces on patrol in response to Russian activity: UK Defence Ministry

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X